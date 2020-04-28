China announced it would donate $30 million in additional funding to the World Health Organization quickly after President Trump halted US payments to the United Nations agency.

A member of the Communist Party of China and the Director of the Foreign Ministry Information Department of the People's Republic of China, Hua Chunying reported on Twitter that the new funding brings Beijing's total contributions to $50 million for the global response against the coronavirus.

"China has decided to donate an additional $30 million in cash to WHO to support its global fight against COVID-19, in particular, strengthening developing countries' health systems. China already donated $20 million in cash to WHO on March 11."

During a recent briefing about coronavirus, Trump stated American taxpayers provide the bulk of the funding by far to the WHO, which has a budget of roughly $6 billion.

"If we cannot trust them, if this is what we will receive from the WHO, our country will be forced to find other ways to work with other nations to achieve public health goals. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America's generosity has been put to the best use possible."