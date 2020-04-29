Governor Greg Abbott states churches are essential, but at the same time, he's recommending they follow CDC guidelines. Many faith leaders are looking forward to the upcoming announcement on Monday. As North Texas churches are cautious about holding in-person services, COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted. Meanwhile, North Texas churches are continuing to hold in person services despite coronavirus concerns.

Open Door Church Executive Pastor Jerry Sellers strongly believes the church will reopen and be normalized soon. Open Door Church hosted a service in the parking lot of Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Burleson to gathered Christians for a time to encounter God.

As Janelle Kary and her family are ready for normalization, other church leaders in North Texas are waiting to hear what Gov. Abbott has to say on Monday.

"We've been obviously quarantined a bit longer than most people because the baby was sick right before quarantine happened, so we had to stay in," she said.

"We don't need a building to worship, but I really believe that's fixing to come back," Open Door Church Executive Pastor Jerry Sellers said.

"We'll certainly look at what the governor says, we'll continue to monitor what the CDC says and we'll be interested in what the county says, as well, but in the end, we're going to do what's safest for our members and our community," he said.

Some of the largest churches across the Metroplex and the Diocese of Dallas are saying it is not yet time to cancel their services. Last week, more than a dozen faith leaders, collectively, sent a letter to the governor, expressing concern that any gathering in a house of worship would only increase the risk of infection spread.