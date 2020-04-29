At the recent coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump stated that it would be a "good idea" if schools reopened. Trump classifies, even for a "short period of time" it is beneficial to students to attend before the end of the academic year.

"I think you'll see a lot of schools open up, even for a very short period of time," Trump said. "I think it would be a good thing," he said, adding that young people seem to fare relatively well with coronavirus.

"Some of you might start thinking about school openings. Because a lot of people are wanting to have the school openings. It's not a big subject, young children have done very well in this disaster that we've all gone through."

Meanwhile, as Trump supports the idea of being back in school, the White House guidelines for reopening the states don't recommend reopening schools until the second phase is over. Governors who aren't ready to reopen their states might be ready to open their school systems after some businesses have already reopened.

43 states have ordered or recommended that schools remain closed for the rest of the academic year according to a tally by Education Week.