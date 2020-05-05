Marking the 175th anniversary of establishment, International Mission Board begins "175 days of prayer" on May 11, 2020.

It is no coincidence that the 175th anniversary of Southern Baptist emphasis on this special prayer for the nations in this time of crisis.

"The need for prayer in this time of global uncertainty is great," Gordon Fort, who leads IMB's prayer team told Baptist News. Southern Baptists are encouraged to join this concerted effort.

"Prayer isn't just important; it's essential," Fort said. "Prayer is the most underutilized weapon in the Great Commission arsenal. It's the one thing every Christian can do to participate in helping advance the Gospel among the nations."

In preparation for the Southern Baptists' annual Week of Prayer for International Missions Nov. 29-Dec. 6 which will culminate with "175 days of prayer", IMB seeks to enlist people who will commit to pray for IMB's requested prayers. Each day will feature one request through the Pray Daily newsletter or IMB's social media channels. To register as a prayer advocate, visit imp.org/175pray.

Meanwhile, celebrating the anniversary, IMB has launched an interactive timeline last week, featuring missionary vignettes and short videos of IMB's work by decade.

They also published a 200-page of the full-color photo book, highlighting God's movement in their history made by IMB photographers and writers through the years. Books may be requested through IMB's online store: https://store.imb.org/175-year-anniversary-coffee-table-photo-book/