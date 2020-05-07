If males are permitted to compete in women's sports, it will be the end of women's sports. Girls shouldn't be forced to compete against males. Male athletes have numerous unfair physical advantages, and policies that allow males in female athletics will inevitably lead to girls becoming spectators in their own sports.

That is why Idaho passed the Fairness in Women's Sports Act in March. But now, the ACLU has filed a suit against Idaho in an effort to remove those protections.

There are physiological differences between males and females. Males are generally physically stronger and faster than females and have more muscle and a greater bone density and lung capacity.

Idaho's Fairness in Women's Sports Act provides that "athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex."

Idaho is the first state to prevail against forces working to stop similar bills across the country that seek to right the wrong girls face when state policies force them to compete in women's sports against athletes who are biological males.

High school athletes Selina Soule, Chelsea Mitchell, and Alanna Smith have faced the sting of defeat and been denied state titles in girls track because they had to compete with biological males.

For the past several seasons, Connecticut has allowed male runners to compete and win as transgender athletes in girls track. In fact, female athletes in every state in the Northeast region have been forced to compete under the same circumstances and under similar rules.

At the Big Sky Conference Championships in Idaho, a male bypasses a woman who is on a mile run. Across the country, female athletes are being forced to compete against males.

It's happening in Connecticut, where the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference allows males to compete in high school women's athletics. As a result, two male athletes have taken 15 women's state championship titles previously held by nine individual girls!

The Justice Department's action has dignified Little's bold action to enact the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, which will protect equal opportunity in sports for female athletes in Idaho. Other states have the opportunity, and responsibility, to get on track.