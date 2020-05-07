Nasser Navard Gol-Tapeh, who was sentenced to a 10-year term in prison in Iran, January 2018, recently shared his letter thanking fellow Christians praying and supporting him.

The 58-year-old Christian who was converted from Islam was arrested July in 2017 by police conducting a secret raid on Tehran house church meeting and was convicted of the crime of taking part in an "illegal gathering" which "threatens the security of Iran."

Nasser is one of the 11 Christians left in Even Prison which is known as Iran's "torture factory", according to Opendoors.

Since his sentence began, Nasser has written several heartfelt letters from his prison cell, always quoting Paul's letter giving thanks.

The modern-day Paul greeted his prayer supporters with 1 Thessalonians 2:20 and said that he is yearning his company from behind the high and barbed walls of Evil Prison with a heart full of love, care, and gratitude.

"How lucky I am to have you beside me,' said Gol-Tapeh in his recent letter. "I thank God for the support that you have showered me with, for all my problems in prison which you have shared my burdens, giving me strength, and encouraging me continuously," He wrote. "Surely, I could not walk on my own; the Lord carries me on His feet with the warmth of your love through the hardships of this dungeon," He added.

Nasser's Handwriting Letter from Prinson/Facebook

According to Opendoors, Nasser's longstanding petition for a retrial was finally accepted in February 2020, but the prison authorities continue to refuse him temporary leave, as well as seven other Christians, including three others whose cases are being reviewed.

As the coronavirus outbreak that had led to Iran releasing 80,000+ prisoners, including Christians, right groups have called for the release of all prisoners of conscience.

Especially, Nasser has suffered several health issues, so his family is concerned about him as coronavirus infections and deaths have been reported in several prisons.

Opendoors has requested prayer for Nasser their physical, emotional, and spiritual heal, and may they be in God's peace and strength. Their ultimate release is an earnest prayer topic.

Below is Nasser's full letter which was shared through Opendoors:

"In the name of the Lord,

"Indeed you are our glory and our joy" (1 Thes. 2:20).

To all dear brothers and sisters, who are bestowed upon by God's love and grace.

With greetings, while yearning your company from behind the high and barbed walls of Evin Prison. Having and cherishing the memories of the past, with a heart full of love, care, and gratitude. I scribe what permeates from my heart to you.

I recall your pious gatherings with one mind and heart and sing songs in glorifying the Lord in soul and heart.

I am amongst you. Walls and space do not keep me away, even though I hold the sorrow within contained; you are always in my prayers in a united love.

I thank God for the support that you have showered me with, for all my problems in prison which you have shared my burdens, giving me strength, and encouraging me continuously. How lucky I am to have you beside me.

Surely, I could not walk on my own; the Lord carries me on His feet with the warmth of your love through the hardship of this dungeon.

The prime message I heard was to love each other. May the Lord's love and care be with you and keep you safe.

"Who then can separate us from the love of Christ? Can trouble, hardship or persecution, famine or nakedness, danger or death?" - Romans 8:35

With all my love and care,

Nasser Navard