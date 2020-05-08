National Day of Prayer was live-streamed with the help of pray.com. Pastors, speakers, and leaders from around the country assembled remotely and each of them shared their prayers, including praying for political leaders, media and medical staff. More than 22 thousand people viewed the stream live together.

The National Day of Prayer is observed annually on the first Thursday in May. This day observance, designated by the United States Congress, asks people "to turn to God in prayer and meditation."

For many, prayer is an integral part of daily life. Prayer offers a rich connection to our spiritual lives, nurturing our relationships and faith. It also provides comfort in times of crisis or need.

This year, the theme for the National Day of Prayer is "Pray God's Glory Across the Earth." The theme is inspired by Habakkuk 2:14. The Bible verse states: "For the Earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea."

On the day of the National Day of Prayer, people usually observe in large gatherings. But due to shutdown orders to curb the spread of COVID-19, gatherings have been canceled or moved online. Pray.com offered a live broadcast prayer meeting through Facebook hosted by co-founder of pray.com Matthew Potter.

Greg Laurie, Pastor from Riverside California, opened up the National Day of Prayer, "We need prayer in our nation right now facing Coronavirus. We're trying to get the country opened up again. We should all be praying for supernatural intervention."

He said, "Constant prayer, we want to ask you not just pray during this service but continue to pray for our nation. There is power when we pray together. I am joined by a lot of amazing friends that will be praying today in this service."

"if my people called by my name, humbled themselves and pray, seek my faith, then turn from their wicked way, God says, I will hear it from heaven, I will forgive their sins and I will heal their lands. Let's pray together."

Pastor Jack Graham from Prestonwood Baptist Church was amazed at how the prayer meeting was organized in just a short time. "A little over a week ago, Greg and I were just conversing, and we were saying how great it would be if we could somehow have a National Day of Prayer online digitally just like this to gather some friends to pray and ask you to join us to this National Day of Prayer. And it's happened, here we are today ready to go and ready to pray."

He continued, "The National Day of Prayer is a historical event. we have been doing it for many years and this one is going to be unique and I do believe that we will gather all streams and all kinds of prayer meetings from across the country today. More people are together praying ever before. God is doing something in an incredible way in our lives."

"This is the time that we storm open the gates of heaven and invite the presence and the power of God upon our lives, our homes, our families, churches, and the world. Most of all, to lift up and exalt the name of our God the Lord Jesus Christ."

Pastor Chirs Hodges from Birmingham, Alabama, prayed for pastors and spiritual leaders. He mentioned that religious leaders need prayer more than ever, and Satan will try to attack them during this pandemic time, so we have to pray for their protection.

Pastor Hodges said, "1Timothy 2:1-2 say, I urge then first of all that partitions, prayer and intercession, be made for all people for kings and those in authority we might need quiet, peaceful life all kinds of godliness. If there is ever a time we need to lift up leader, it is now."

"Decisions they are trying to make a pressure that's on their lives not only for themselves and their families but for those under their cares, they need our supports and prayers more than ever. I also believe that our spiritual leaders are targeted by the enemy."

He ended with prayer, "Father, we worship you, we love you, we turn to you, according to 2choronicles 7:14 Lord we humble ourselves we seek your face we turn from our wicked ways, God we are asking that you will hear from the heaven that you will forgive our sins and heal our lands. God right now, we lift up our spiritual leaders, for every pastors very person who is trying to lead the churches and denominations for those that are leading different movements, we ask God for Wisdom to lead and we pray that you will give them the mind of the Christ we pray for their families we ask God just bring protection around their children their homes and their marriages God they will be no reaching of the world into their families God."

"I am asking for the anointing of God be upon their lives. Lord God You will give them creative ideas the ways to reach the world in this critical times and Lord I am praying for protection over their lives and mighty name of Jesus that no weapon formed against them will prosper but you are going to bless them in every way in Jesus' name Amen."

Some of the notable government officials joined this prayer gathering. Vice President Mike Pence was one of the officials who prayer from the white house.

"I am confident that by your continued prayers someday soon we will get through this, we will put Coronavirus behind us and will safely reopen our country, and we will heal our land. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Washington DC also joined the gathering and prayed for the nation. "Our nation needs prayer now more than ever, and so it is fitting that we gather on this day to remind us that we should seek the almighty God every day in prayer.

Prayer is the most important thing we can do; we all need to be united in prayer. You can watch a full version of National Day of Prayer rebroadcast at Facebook/pray. Also, for those who newly decided to follow the footstep of Jesus Christ, Greg Laurie from Harvest offers free bibles if you sign up on their website.