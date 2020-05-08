On the day of a National Day of Prayer, Vice President of The United States Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an appearance on the live-stream hosted by pray.com and shared their prayer. Both of them asked people for prayer for the nation stating this nation needs prayer now more than ever. They asked for continuous prayer, not just for this National Day of Prayer. If people humbled themselves and asked God for help in prayer, God will surely answer and will bless America.

A day before, President Donald Trump issued a Proclamation on the National Day of Prayer in the white house. The proclamation began by emphasizing the importance of prayer in America. "On this National Day of Prayer, Americans reaffirm that prayer guides and strengthens our Nation, and we express, with humility and gratitude, our 'firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence.' As one Nation under God, we share a legacy of faith that sustains and inspires us and a heritage of religious liberty. Today, we join together and lift up our hearts, remembering the words of 1 John 5:14 that tell us when 'we ask anything according to His will, He hears us.'"

Vice President Mike Pence joined the prayer from the white house. "I want to thank each and every one of you for joining us online with this National Day of Prayer. Prayer has been a very important part of my life, just as it has to millions of Americans. The sweetest word we could ever hear is when people walk up to you and say I'm praying for you. And we hear it a lot. We know this is a nation of prayer. In fact, since 1952, every President of the United States has issued a proclamation in honor of a National Day of Prayer. And Today, President Donald Trump will continue that tradition. In this time of hardship of millions, it's especially important to take time and pray for our nation."

"In fact, it was March of this year that our President called upon American people to join in a day of prayer. For all of those impacted by Coronavirus, President asks that American people in his word, pray for God's healing hand to be placed onto the people of our nation, and millions did just that. And I can tell you, I have been so inspired by American people to take on that call of pray to feed on their faith to a countless act of kindness and grace those in need. So in this National Day of Prayer. I want to urge you to be continually to be persistent in prayer. Pray for the family who lost loved ones. And for those families whose loved ones are in this very hour struggling severe consequences of Coronavirus. Pray for doctors and nurses in health care workers who provide care and more often than not also taken the place of family and loved ones as patients face isolation of Coronavirus."

"Pray for our police, firefighters, and first responders who often with do not regard their personal safety rendered care those impacted by the disease across this nation and as we strive to protect American people from this dread disease, we should not also forget to pray for those defend our nation every day in armed forces of the United States. Thank you for letting me join this National Day of Prayer. I am confident that your continued prayers someday soon we will get through this we will put Coronavirus behind us we will safely reopen our country, and we will heal our land. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Washington DC also joined the gathering and prayed for the nation. "Our nation needs prayer now more than ever, and so it is fitting that we gather on this day to remind us that we should seek the almighty God every day in prayer. Acts 6:4 commands us to give ourselves continuously in prayer. It is on our knees; we will discover the wisdom to walk through the challenges we find ourselves in now and every challenge we face alone or as a nation. Psalm 34:4 reminds us when we seek the Lord, He will answer us and deliver us from our fears."

"Prayers have been an important part of my life for many years now, it is early morning prayer that gives me strength for each day. I ask that you pray for me as I serve America as your secretary of state, and I will pray for you and every American as we go through these challenging times together. I have faith in the promise if we humble ourselves and pray, God will lead our land, heal our land, because for God, nothing is impossible."

"My message to you is simple, seek His faith daily, faith in Him in all things, and be grateful to Him always. God bless you in this National Day of Prayer."