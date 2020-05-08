Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year old unarmed black man, went jogging in a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood and encountered two men who later said they thought he was a criminal. A newly surfaced video appears to show Arbery tussling with one of the men before a shot rings out, blood spreads on Arbery's white T-shirt and he staggers off before collapsing. Arbery was shot and killed in the Brunswick area on February 23, after an encounter with the McMichaels. Both men, who are white, were armed.

"But the first narrative will not get the last word. This week, I got an early morning text message. Someone recorded a video of the shooting. My heart dropped reading that early morning text from my brother. Since then, the video has made Ahmaud's death a public, national story."

Somehow on a sunny Sunday, Arbery's run became a deadly chase. About 1 pm, Feb 23rd, according to the police report, Residents say there were 'break-ins.'

"Gregory was standing in the front yard. And his son Travis grabbed a handgun and shotgun" according to police. The Father and son jumped into a truck and began following Arbury.

Arbury ran around, while Travis and his father were distracting him with the truck to block his path. Travis jumps out of his truck with a shotgun and shot him 3 times. Throughout this awful and depressing moment, the community has been reacting and united in a moment of silence of an unarmed young black man who had just died in innocence.

"There are a lot of people who are discouraged and believe that this is going to be one of the cases where life is lost and justice was not rendered." -A local Pastor from Georgia said.

Gregory McMichael, a former police officer, and his son Travis were arrested Thursday, and face murder and aggravated assault charges in the February 23 incident.

Arbery's family is in shock and despair. All over social media, numerous of people are supporting his family throughout their sufferings, and encouraging others to pray to stop the deadly violence.

"Black lives matter"

"Of all the things I've thought of that could happen on a run, never have I ever thought that someone would look at me, gun me down, and murder me, because of how I looked or the color of my skin."

"It is disgusting and appalling that the these hate crimes continue, especially in a place and time that speaks so highly of equality and freedom for all."

"Tonight's run was a prayer for Maud's parents who should be celebrating their son's 26th birthday tomorrow."

"I don't have the answer or some new solution. I do have a voice. And I have a God that calls us to stand for those that don't"

"Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy -Proverbs 31:8-9"

"Not only is that wrong, but as a Christian, I grieved the fact that some could treat an image bearer with such contempt just because he was suspicious. In some ways, since the perpetrators had no way to know about his past, suspicion was part of Arbery's very existence. That should never happen in a just world." -Pastor of Assimilation at Saint Mark Baptist Church in Little Rock, Arkansas