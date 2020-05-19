Family Policy Institute of Washington (FPIW) recently posted an article regarding the "stay home" order that forbids religious gathering of any size in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The representative named Mark Miloscia wants Governor Inslee to lift the restriction so that people can go to Church and freely worship God.

Mark refers to the current lockdown in the Bible, Exodus 5:1, where Moses is delivering the messages to the Pharaoh to free Israel from the shackles of bondage in Egypt. The first of many such messages God directed Moses and Aaron to give to Pharaoh is, "Thus says the Lord God of Israel: 'Let My people go, that they may hold a feast to Me in the wilderness."

After Pharaoh refuses Moses' entreaties to let the enslaved Israelites go free, God sends a series of ten plagues to pressure the Egyptian ruler. Each time, Pharaoh promises to free the Israelites but reverses his decision when the plague is lifted and caused great harm to Egypt.

Mark said their message is simple, let them open up the Church so that they can have services in the Church. Mark stated, "Today, I'm pleased to tell you God is raising up an army of spiritual leaders to speak to our Washington State Governor Jay Inslee. Like Moses and Aaron, their message is also simple, 'Let us open our churches so our people can freely worship the Lord, our God.' I wish, I could tell you our Governor is listening, but he is not"

Mark added that the Inslee previously stated that people only had to wait until the flattening of the confirmed Covid-19 curve before things became normal again. Still, now he is asking for the vaccine to be developed before people can freely exercise their constitutional and religious right to worship again.

Mark is also suspecting Inslee's political favoritism toward some business mentioning that there is no announced plan for the reopening of religious organizations.

"Meanwhile, a virtual laundry list of Governor Inslee's favored or politically connected businesses and organizations, like big box stores, pot shops, abortion clinics, manufacturing plants, and government operations are allowed to open in a prudent and safe manner. Today, there is no expectation or plan that Governor Inslee will allow churches or religious services to open any time this year. One routinely sees this sort of religious suppression occurring in Communist China; now, we see it happening here in Washington State."

Mark furthermore accuses the authorities of deliberately working to destroy or indoctrinate Christian churches. "Their calls for completely remaking our society and "not letting this crisis go waste" are painfully loud and clear."

"Governor Inslee's discriminatory edicts against people of faith is just a continuation of the anti-Christian attacks that regularly occur in our state. Like Pharaoh, Governor Inslee has become desensitized to our concerns and is turning a deaf ear to our reasoned and just requests."

Finally, Mark calls for people in the Washington State to stand against the Inslee's attempt to exploit this crisis for the political agenda that God is calling righteous leaders to act in defense of the freedoms and liberties they entrusted to us. He mentioned that Some states are already filing lawsuits against the government to safely reopen the Church, so Washington should follow likewise.

"The time has come for Christians of all denominations to prayerfully join together, oppose Governor Inslee's overreach, and open up our churches to public worship in a reasonable manner. This was how Moses and Aaron, our Nation's Founders, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., among many others, responded to injustice. This is how we will achieve justice here in Washington State and America."