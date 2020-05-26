President Trump celebrated Memorial day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

President Trump honored the people who fought for America by taking a moment of silence in front of the wreath before placing his hand to it and finally, saluting it.

After the wreath ceremony, President Trump traveled to Baltimore to speak at the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine which is where the lyrics to "The Star-Spangled Banner" were born.

Baltimore is still under a stay-at-home order, which is the reason why the mayor of Baltimore suggested the President not come to Baltimore. "That President Trump is deciding to pursue non-essential travel sends the wrong message to our residents, many of whom have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 virus."

However, President Trump's actions were defended by White House spokesman Judd Deere with the statement, "The brave men and women who have preserved our freedoms for generations did not stay home and the President will not either as he honors their sacrifice by visiting such a historic landmark in our Nation's history."

As a result, dozens of Trump supporters gathered outside of Fort McHenry, going against stay-at-home orders. The mayor of Baltimore argues that President Trump's visit to Baltimore to share a speech was non-essential but the White House argues that since the people who fought for America did not stay home, neither will Trump.

On Memorial Day, American flags flew at half-staff to remember the nearly 100,000 people who have died from COVID-19.