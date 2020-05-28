Christian Today recently introduced the story of a woman who miraculously survived coronavirus after a near-death experience in the ICU. She testified it was by the power of God and prayers from Church congregants that she defeated the virus.

According to Christian Today, the 38 year old Jayoung Lee was infected with coronavirus while at her late stages of pregnancy. She gave birth to her second son on March 9. Soon after birth, the baby was quickly isolated from her for fear of cross-infection. Her condition abruptly began to worsen as her immune system failed due to delivering her child. She was unconscious as they placed her on a ventilator in the intensive care unit. Medical staff told her husband to prepare for the worst to come as her lungs failed to operate.

Her condition didn't show signs of recovery even after a week on a ventilator. Jayoung's lungs suffered from severe respiratory failure. To receive further treatment, she was transferred to the Charité hospital in Berlin. To give her lungs a rest, she was immediately placed on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a treatment that uses a pump to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream.

Even when the situation appeared to be very unlikely for her recovery, her church congregation didn't give up. Every day, members continuously prayed for her and fasted as she was in a coma. They believed in the power of God, that nothing is impossible through Him.

On April 14, she miraculously opened her eyes, but she couldn't converse and had to continue to rely on ECMO because she couldn't breathe on her own.

On May 12, she was finally detached from ECMO, and she gradually trained to breathe on her own again with oxygen support.

On May 22, Lee was finally reunited with her newborn baby and was able to hold him for the first time in 75 days.

Below are Lee's testimonies Christian Today published, reported by Jennifer Lee.

"I am so thankful to the medical staff at Charité hospital for looking after me with utmost care and love. I told the doctors that my friends prayed for my recovery and for the doctors treating me, and they testified that the prayers were successful," said Lee.

"I feel I was in a dark and deep valley but finally came out of there by the power of God through your prayer," Lee said in a statement to her church parishioners. "I was shocked when I found out so many church members and even people I do not know prayed for me. I cried because I felt with my whole heart that I'm alive by your prayers."

Her outlook of everything in life has changed, as she reflected: "Just to be able to breathe.. I did not realize how thankful I should be just for that alone. Now I feel indebted, and I have a second chance to live. My life is not my own anymore, it belongs to Christ."

Lee suffered immense physical pain through her ordeal, but in particular she recalls when the drainage tube for her lungs that had been inserted through the side of her ribs became blocked. During that period of intense pain she was reminded of Jesus who had suffered the immeasurable physical pain of the cross, and she found comfort. She said, "I was able to reflect deeply about the suffering of Jesus as he was crucified and hung on the cross for our sins. So even though I was in immense pain, I found myself being even more thankful to Christ for what He has done for me."

She continued: "Today I'm here by the grace of our Lord and I feel I'm built again newly not by myself but by others' love and prayers. Thank you very much for your prayers. Your prayers worked for me. Please continue to pray for my full recovery."