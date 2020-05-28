White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany delivered a warning from Trump commenting he is displeased with China's efforts and that "It is hard to see how Hong Kong can remain a financial hub if China takes over."

"There is no further announcement as to the precise action that the President will be taking," McEnany stated.

The Chinese legislation on Hong Kong essentially bans secession, subversion, terrorism, and foreign interference to prevent further potential pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong of last year that often resulted in violent tactics by both the protestors and the Chinese government.

The law is planned to be written by Beijing and not go through Hong Kong's legislature. Such an announcement resulted in a drastic drop for Hong Kong's stock exchange on Friday which had never happened in the last five years.

Critics predict the new law may end Hong Kong's preserved liberties which are fundamental in branching out Hong Kong as an international financial center.

However, Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong whom Hong Kong protestors demand to resign, defended the Chinese legislature that it would "only target a handful of lawbreakers" and that "Hong Kong's freedoms will be preserved and Hong Kong's vibrancy and the core values in terms of the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, the various rights and freedoms enjoyed by people, will continue to be there."

Whereas the commander of China's military garrison in Hong Kong warned the law would "punish any acts of separatism" further heightening the tension between Hong Kong's fight for democracy and China's attempt to contain it.

When Trump was asked by reporters if he was considering sanctions against China or restrictions on visas for Chinese students, he responded with a vague answer by commenting it as a "very important question" and that he would do something "you'll find very interesting."

The Hong Kong protestors laid our five key demands from the Chinese government: the withdrawal of the bill, an investigation into alleged police brutality and misconduct, the release of all arrested protestors, a retraction of the official characterization of the protests as "riots", and finally, the resignation of Chief Executive, Carrie Lam along with the introduction of universal suffrage for the election of the Legislative Council and the Chief Executive of Hong Kong.