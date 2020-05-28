The National Association of Evangelicals(NAE) calls Christians to lament and mourn the loss of life during the pandemic on Pentecost Sunday on May 31, which will lead to NAE's annual Pray Together Sunday on June 14.

"As people of faith, we remember those who have died from COVID-19," NAE President Walter Kim said in the statement on the website. "Social distancing has prevented us from grieving in the customary, communal and intimate ways we normally would have. This day of lament on Pentecost Sunday - mostly by virtual means - is an opportunity for Christians to mark and mourn the significant loss of life."

As the number of deaths from COVID-19 soon will pass the 100,000 mark, local leaders will host civic ceremonies at noon local time to pause and remember those who have died. In some cities, flags will be lowered and communities will observe moments of silence, mourning, memorial, prayer, reflection and bell ringing.

NAE will pray for the healing of the nation of the world in its annual Pray Together Sunday and a list of prayer points guidelines will be given to churches that registered at NAE.net/pray together

Kim added, "Our spiritual unity in Christ cannot be undone by any virus or pandemic. Whether in church buildings or online meetings, we will seek God's intervention in our lives and ask for strength to care for the most vulnerable, serve our neighbors in Jesus' name and share the gospel with all who have not heard."