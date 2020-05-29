Jon Steingard, a former member of the Christian band, Hawk Nelson is embraced by his former group members despite Jon's recent renouncement of his Christian faith. His former bandmates express unwavering love and support for Jon for they know God hasn't forsaken him.

Hawk Nelson is a 4-member, Canadian Christian rock band formed in 2000. The group has released eight studio albums to date and has toured for a total of 20 years together until last year. There are a total of 6 past members while 3 still being active today.

Jon's former bandmates, Daniel Biro, David Niacaris, and Micah Kuiper, recognized Jon's announcement in an Instagram post, "Our mission as Hawk Nelson has always been to inspire and encourage all people with the truth that God is FOR them and not against them. In that message's most simple and purest form, that THEY matter."

They continued with their intentions to continue loving their brother in Christ in a statement, "So now we turn that truth towards one of our own. That God is still FOR Jon & he still matters. Why? Because that truth doesn't change just because we question it."

Their post was a reminder that people must not treat each other differently when they're at different stages in their journey" and that the family in Christ "are called to Love one another unconditionally, as God loves us."

The group made a suggestion that believers should "encourage and challenge one another in our Faith, seeking truth" and concluding with the bible verse from Romans 8:38 "...I am convinced that nothing can separate us from God's love...neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow - not even the powers of hell can separate us from God's love. No power in the sky above or in the earth below - indeed nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord."

Jon declared his renouncement in faith on May 20 via an Instagram post which attracted many people to comment and shower Jon with words of love. They reassured him that many brothers and sisters of Christ are still praying for him.