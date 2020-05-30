China has replaced its promise of "one country, two systems" with "one country, one system" in Hong Kong.

China's parliament approved plans on Thursday to impose a security law in Hong Kong that would punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism, and acts that endanger national security in Hong Kong.

Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong who has been demanded by the citizens of Hong Kong to resign, is excited for the implementation of China's national security law in Hong Kong. Lam showed "full support for establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security."

The last British colonial governor Chris Patten of Hong Kong called Carrie Lam a "sinner for a thousand years" for willingly participating in such a regime to promote the new law.

Carrie Lam was born and raised in Hong Kong but contradictorily, she is scraping away the democratic freedom she was brought up in when helping to impose such a law. Her actions are questionable and despised by the Hong Kong protestors to the point they listed her resignation as one of their key demands.

Hua Po, an independent political commentator based in Beijing said that China is motivated by fear of a younger Hong Kong generation that "does not agree with the political system of the Communist Party."

"If they lose control over Hong Kong, the impact on the Chinese mainland will be huge," Hua shared.

China's fear of being impacted by Hong Kong's democratic ideologies is what is driving their determined control over Hong Kong.