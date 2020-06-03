"In America, justice is never achieved at the hands of an angry mob. I will not allow angry mobs to dominate," President Trump vowed on Saturday to stop "mob violence" in which he is referring to the protests that were triggered by the death of George Floyd.

George Floyd was accused and reported by an employee at a grocery store for trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill. Derek Chauvin choked Floyd with his knee until Floyd passes out and later passes away as a result. This was recorded on video and the video spread like wildfire which sparked the rise of the protestors demanding justice and an end to police brutality.

The president expressed his understanding of the "pain" of the protestors and that he "supports the right of peaceful protesters."

President Trump shared, "It filled America all over the country with horror, anger, and grief." "I stand before you as a friend and ally of every American seeking justice and peace," the president said.

However, Trump also believes what is seen in the streets has nothing to do with justice or peace. Trump believes the "rioters, looters, and anarchists" are "dishonoring" the memory of Floyd.

Similarly, during the 1992 LA riot, Bush addressed the violence in the riots as "not about civil rights" or "the great issues of equality" but "the brutality of a mob" and said he would "use whatever force necessary" to restore order.

President Trump blames Antifa, an anti-fascist protest movement, for the violent riots across the country and believes that the main victims of this horrible situation are the citizens that live in these "once lovely communities."

"The mobs are devastating the life's work of good people and destroying their dreams. Right now, America needs creation, not destruction. Cooperation, not contempt. Security, not anarchy and there will be no anarchy. Civilization must be cherished, defended and protected. The voices of law-abiding citizens must be heard and heard very loudly," President Trump shared in a motivational sentiment.

What America needs most right now is to listen to the people and act like a democracy instead of attempting to enforce more control.