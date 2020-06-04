For the first time, George Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd, is speaking out and calling for peaceful protests. As Terrence Floyd led the crowd in the chant of, "peace on the left and justice on the right, he exclaimed that people aren't protesting in a peaceful manner. Full of disappointment with looters and rioters, Terrence Floyd encourages others to be a peaceful protestant.

"If I'm not over here wilding out, blowing up stuff, messing up my community, what are you guys doing? What are you guys doing! Ya'll doing nothing because that's not going to bring back my brother at all!"

"When you come down, you're going to wonder what you did. My family is a peaceful family. My family is God-fearing. We are not going to be repetitions."

"The same things have been happening, you guys are destroying stuff. Why are we destroying our own stuff?"

Terrence Floyd called on people to stop looting and encouraged them to channel their frustration into voting at a makeshift memorial for his brother George Floyd As he implores the protestors.

Protestors and police officers took Terrence's words to heart as he stated that looting is not something that George Floyd would have wanted. Tired of seeing destructions becoming demolished, Terrence sends out a clear message that our focus has landed somewhere else.

ABC News stated that Floyd was so emotional that two unidentified men stood on either side of him, and at points kept him from falling.

"Let's do this another way! Educate yourself and know who you're voting for."

Floyd thanked the people around him for flowers, love, and support all around the world.