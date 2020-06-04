Franklin Graham shares on Facebook with a message that prayer is necessary. He shares a prayer request and calls all pastors and churches to join hands to pray for the nation.

"Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need" (Hebrews 4:16).

"As Christians, the greatest weapon and the most powerful defense we have is prayer. Our country needs prayer in a critical way."

"Tomorrow is Sunday, and I'm asking churches to have a special time of intercession for our nation in their Sunday morning services, whether in person or online. Will you pray, and will you share this with your pastor?"

"We need to pray for PEACE, because "the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God" (James 1:20)."

"Pray for PERSPECTIVE, because "the wisdom from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, open to reason, full of mercy and good fruits, impartial and sincere" (James 3:17)."

"Pray for PATIENCE, because of God's "kindness and forbearance and patience" toward us all (Romans 2:4)."

"And pray for an OUTPOURING of His wisdom and direction for our leaders and officials who are dealing with this crisis. Ask God to change hearts and heal this divide in our nation."

On the other hand, Franklin Graham's sister, Anne Graham Lotz, is also encouraging others to join in prayer, specifically women. She's organized a one-hour prayer event called "Turn to Jesus: Calling Women to Pray," beginning at 8 p.m. ET.