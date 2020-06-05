"What is not being told is the violent criminal history of George Floyd. The media will not air this."

The head of the Minneapolis police union says George Floyd's "violent criminal history" needs to be remembered and that the protests over his death are the work of a 'terrorist movement.'

The police union president, Bob Kroll wrote on Twitter to inform people about Floyd's criminal records.

"Floyd pleaded guilty to entering a woman's home, point a gun at her stomach, and searching the home for drugs and money, according to the court records."

"Floyd was sentenced to 10 months in jail for having less than one gram of cocaine in December 2005."

Shown on the record, Floyd had previously been sentenced to eight months for the same offense, stemming from an October 2002 arrest including theft in 1998.

Disregarding the crimes, there have been comments under George Floyd's death with people supporting "Black Lives Matter" on social media.

"Floyd moved to Minneapolis in 2014 for a fresh start after being released from prison in Houston, Texas for robbery."

"No matter what the case is, no one deserves to be killed on site."

"Floyd's criminal record from decades ago doesn't give any reasons for one to kill him."

"If he was a white man, he would have been alive."