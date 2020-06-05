David Dorn, a 77-year-old retired police captain was shot and killed by a looter in St. Louis in front of the pawn store he had been providing security for.

Dorn was shot and killed at 2:30 A.M. on Tuesday while exercising law enforcement even after he was retired to provide for the security of the community.

With the Black Lives Matter, or the BLM movement stirring and people protesting for the justice and equality of African Americans and the exposure of police brutality, looters have taken advantage of this protest to behave violently by destroying businesses and injuring people.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden described the situation of the death of Dorn in a statement, "Throughout the night, we made 25 arrests for various charges. And then there were 55 businesses and counting that were burglarized and had property damage. One of those businesses had one of our retired captains, retired captain David Dorn, who retired after 38 years. During the looting process, David Dorn was exercising law enforcement that he learned here."

David Dorn's son, Brain Powell shared a message to whoever who killed his father, "The person who pulled the trigger, my message to them would just simply be, just step back from what you're doing. Know the real reason that you're protesting. Let's do it in a positive manner. We don't have to go out and loot and do all the other things."

Powell said he believed his father would have forgiven those behind the violence and tried to talk to them.

Dorn's love for humanity was also shared by a retired St. Louis City Police officer, David Ellison, when he shared that Dorn had helped him out of poverty and into a life as a police officer. He added, "Dave Dorn was a great man. He was fair -- the sharpest, cleanest guy."

President Trump also honored the death of Dorn on Twitter saying, "Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!"

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible by the St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers.