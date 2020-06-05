June 2, Deerfield, IL, The World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) joins the National Association of Evangelicals (NAE) relating to the killing of a black unarmed man at the hands of a white police officer. Stating boldly that racial injustice must not exist in the country, WEA and evangelicals worldwide join together praying for an end to the violence that is overshadowing peaceful protests.

"Recent events surrounding the wrongful deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, and George Floyd in Minnesota illustrate severe racial injustices in the United States," the NAE that represents some 42,000 churches said in a statement.

"We condemn racism and the violent abuse of power, call for justice for victims and their families, and exhort churches to combat attitudes and systems that perpetuate racism. We are grateful for law enforcement officers who honorably serve and protect our communities, and urge our members to uphold them in prayer."

According to WEA, Bp Efraim Tendero, Secretary-General of the WEA, stated: "As a global family of Christian believers, we feel the pain of a nation in turmoil strained with broken relationships that have suffered from decades, indeed centuries of injustice between people of various ethnic backgrounds. We also wish to express our concern about the evident violence that is overshadowing those whose intent is to register a peaceful protest. This violence only adds to the pain Americans are suffering amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic."

"Today as a world body, understanding the complexity of this social unrest, we stand in prayerful solidarity, asking the God of creation and the Lord of our salvation to restore peace, to establish His justice and to bring about lasting healing and reconciliation within the United States," Bp Tendero continued."

"We pray that Christian believers will be at the forefront of reconciliation as did Jesus Christ who himself reconciled us to God and to each other. Further, we pray that Christians will be at the forefront in advocating and working for justice, in the footsteps of our God of justice who shows no favoritism. And finally, it is our earnest prayer that believers will take on themselves the calling to be peace builders, living the life of Jesus who came to this world as the Prince of Peace."