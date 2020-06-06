African-American hip-hop star, Kanye West donated $2M to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. Kanye West has established a fund that will assist with the legal fees for the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. West also made a $2M donation to establish a fund that will also help black-owned businesses in crises in his Chicago hometown and elsewhere, his representative stated.

"Kanye West has established a 529 education plan to fully cover college tuition for Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd."

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Arbery was shot after being chased by three white men in a Georgia neighborhood, and last but not least, Taylor was shot when Louisville police went to the wrong address in a drug raid.

Kanye was also spotted in Chicago's south side on Thursday night joining the #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd march, in protest of Floyd's death during his arrest by Minneapolis police, footage of which was captured and seen by millions around the globe.

Earlier this week, West's wife Kim Kardashian offered to pay for medical expenses of the young protester who suffered a nasty head wound after she was shot in the face with a rubber bullet.

Kanye prays for healing throughout the movement of 'black lives matter' as he continues to encourage individuals to remain faithful in God.

