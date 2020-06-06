Former WHO director claims that Coronavirus could 'burn out naturally' and says is no need for a vaccine.

Professor Karol Sikora, an oncologist, and chief medical officer at Rutherford Health, stated it is likely the British public has more immunity than previously thought and Covid-19 could end up 'petering out by itself.'

"There is a real chance that the virus will burn out naturally before any vaccine is developed."

According to Telegraph, other scientists and researchers have emphasized that a widely-distributed vaccine is the only way vulnerable people like older adults and those with underlying conditions can be safe at large gatherings including workplaces, churches, and cruises.

"A vaccine will also influence when schools and sporting events fully resume and borders can open."

"Sikora's predictions are encouraging but don't match what other experts and research suggest. Some research suggests less than 10% of the world has been exposed to the coronavirus, meaning that without a widely-used vaccine, it could take four or five years to develop the type of "herd immunity" that could control the outbreak, Business Insider's Hilary Brueck reported."

Professor Karol Sikora stated on twitter:

"Our death toll is tragic, but there is so much wrong with this graph. Daily Covid-19 deaths'-false. Many of these happened days ago. Countries record things differently-Spain's system artificially reduces their number. We're also ⅔ weeks behind most of these countries. There is a real chance that the virus will burn out naturally before any vaccine is developed."

"We are seeing a roughly similar pattern everywhere- I suspect we have more immunity than estimated. We need to keep slowing the virus, but it could be petering out by itself."