Same-sex marriage was ruled constitutional 5 years ago on June 26, 2015 by the Supreme Court of the United States of America in the landmark civil rights case Obergefell v. Hodges.

Today, we wonder which cities of America are the best cities to get married for same-sex couples.

By the word "best", five categories are considered: percentage of same-sex married couples among the general population, average household income, cost of living in comparison to the national average, walkability score, and average one-way commute in minutes.

The city that ranked number one is Seattle, Washington which had a 1.09% of same-sex married couples and an average household income of $93,481.

San Francisco, California came in second with a higher same-sex married couples percentage of 1.52% but a higher cost of living of +62.5% with an average household income of about $112,376.

The third best city for same-sex couples is Portland, Oregon with a lower percentage of same-sex married couples of 0.97% but with a more fair cost of living of +10.8% with an average household income of $73,097.

The total of ten cities ranked as the best cities for same-sex couples other than the top three mentioned are in the following order: Santa Rosa, California, Portland, ME, Boston, MA, Albuquerque, NM, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, and New York City, NY.

The city with the highest percentage of same-sex married couples from the top 10 ranked cities is San Francisco, California with 1.52%.

The city with the lowest percentage of same-sex married couples from the top 10 ranked cities is Portland, Maine with 0.83%.

Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote in his opinion for the Supreme Court's majority in the landmark civil rights case Obergefell v. Hodges:"...It would misunderstand these men and women to say the idea of marriage. Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves. Their hope is not to be condemned to live in loneliness, excluded from one of civilization's oldest institutions. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right."