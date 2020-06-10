President Trump announced on Monday that he will not be defunding, disbanding, nor dismantling the police force.

"We won't be defunding our police, we won't be dismantling our police, we won't be disbanding our police, we won't be ending our police force in a city,"

President Trump shared at a White House roundtable with law enforcement members.

This White House roundtable announcement came immediately after the Sunday announcement of Minneapolis City Council saying it would disband the city's police force as a result of the protests against police brutality especially towards African Americans.

President Trump praised the police force in a statement, "People do a tremendous job at protecting citizens of our country," and added later, "The police are doing an incredible job--as I said--their records are being broken in terms of lack of crime."

In the midst of police brutality protests, Trump acknowledged the tragic events that shouldn't have happened but also reaffirmed his decision to not defund the police force.

"Plenty of things shouldn't have happened. But we can't give up the finest law enforcement anywhere in the world--there's nothing like it," Trump said.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a briefing on the same day and shared that the "President is appalled by the 'defund the police' movement."

"This is rolling back the protective layers that protect Americans in their homes and in their places of business," McEnany commented. "As for solutions, he's talking through a number of proposals. No announcements on that," McEnany said.