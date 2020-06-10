White Christians knelt with black Christians asking for forgiveness for the police brutality against George Floyd.

This video of white and black Christians coming together to kneel and pray together went viral online and became known as a "praytest" video.

People are coming together to honor the life of George Floyd, a Houston native who was choked and murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Rapper Bobby "Tre9" Herring shared about his "praytest" in a statement, "...White people kneeling and asking God for forgiveness. My black brothers and sisters kneeling asking God for forgiveness. That was a moment that was beautiful. From that one moment, praytest has continued to multiply."

These "praytests" are being hosted in different parts of America, spreading the reconnection of people through the church and through the power of prayer.

"It's spreading nationwide and the beauty is, if you read 2 Chronicles 7:14, it's the church humbling themselves, seeking the face of God, turning from our ignoring of black related systemic issues that have been oppressing them. We're repenting of that and we're praying. And God is going to heal our land. We believe God is going to heal us through what happened to George Floyd and many others before him. God is going to heal us as a result of us standing up as a church--white, black, brown together."

Rapper Bobby "Tre9" Herring and Johnny Gentry III will be hosting the "prayest" on Sunday at 3 P.M. at 9929 Homestead Road.