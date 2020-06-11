Minnesota Vikings star quarterback Kirk Cousins offered a message of encouragement and hope to fellow Americans in the coronavirus pandemic and shared how he has dealt with all recent difficulties.

On Fox Nation's "Messages of Hope," Cousin exhorted to stay faithful and strong remembering who holds the future.

"I just want to send a word of encouragement and share where I'm getting my hope, and that's found in my faith and in the word of God," said Cousins in the video on the recent episode.

"I know that in this world we will have trouble, as Jesus said. But he also said, 'Take heart. For I've overcome the world,'" he continued. "I know that in life we're going to have tough times. And I don't know what the future holds, but as the old saying goes, we know who holds the future and that God is in control."

"I look forward to seeing the other side of this challenge," he concluded, "And just want to encourage you to stay hope-filled and expectant as we go through this. Blessings to you. And go, Vikings."

Cousin also spoke about the heart break he's felt over the death of George Floyd in an Instagram post,

"My heart breaks for our city, but especially for my African American brothers and sisters, who I know feel this on a level I can't possibly understand."

"Please know I am with you. I hurt with and for you. WE must do better. WE must be better. May God pour out His mercy and grace such that we are better."