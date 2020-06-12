The Covid-19 pandemic has caused the LGBTQ events that are typically celebrated in June to be canceled but virtual methods are being utilized to help people gather -- not just to celebrate LGBTQ lives but to also sound the voices of people of color amidst the racial justice protests.

In 1969, two women of color and transgender activists, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera started the LGBTQ riot in New York which helped lead to gay rights.

"Pride started as a riot that was led by two women of color at Stonewall 51 years ago. It is a part protest, part celebration.," Sarah Kate Ellis, the chief executive of LGBTQ group GLAAD said.

The Stonewall riot started as a stand against police enforcement of homophobic laws that oppressed the LGBTQ community.

"I am thrilled that we can really be an ally and can be a presenter of pushing for change and locking arms with the Black Lives Matter movement," Ellis shared.

With the currently active racial justice protests against police brutality on African Americans, GLAAD retouched its originally planned online drag celebration into a platform to discuss and embrace black queer lives.

GLAAD is tracing back its roots to the two women of color who started it all and is using its platform to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Michelle Reed with the LGBT Life Center in Norfolk said, "It's the perfect storm for change. It's the perfect storm for Black lives to matter; it's the perfect storm for Black trans lives to matter."

51 years ago, conflicts between police and LGBTQ protesters paved the way to modern-day gay rights. Today, conflicts between police and the Black Lives Matter movement will pave the way to a society that can righteously give justice to where it belongs.