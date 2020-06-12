Denzel Washington, an American actor with two Golden Globe awards, two Academy Awards, one Tony Award, and famous for his role in the movie "Training Day" is being praised once again as a "good Samaritan" for helping a homeless man in the streets.

The actor stopped his car on the streets when he saw a man in the middle of a bustling intersection and judged that the man was in "danger of being struck by oncoming traffic."

After observing the homeless man, Washington called police for further guidance.

LAPD Officer Drake Madison shared specifics of the situation in a statement, "When officers arrived, they detained him without incident, evaluated him for a possible 5150 hold, contacted our Mental Evaluation Unit, and ultimately determined he did not meet the criteria. He was released at the scene. It is our understanding that Mr. Washington provided him with a mask and possibly some food prior to departing."

The video of Washington helping the man was recorded by a bystander and was shared on Twitter by former NBA player, Rex Chapman.

When an LAPD officer who was on the scene asked a bystander about what happened, the bystander described Washington as a "good Samaritan" for showing kindness to a random man.

An officer further described how the situation with the homeless man concluded in a statement, "We intervened, spoke with the individual and determined that he did not want to harm himself or others, and he was on his way, and Denzel left. Denzel provided him a mask to protect himself from the environment and that was good. So Denzel helped us today."