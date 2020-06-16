The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision which protects employees from being discriminated against for being gay or transgender.

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate praised today's Supreme Court ruling as a "momentous step forward for our country."

"Before today, in more than half of states, LGBTQ+ people could get married one day and be fired from their job the next day under state law, simply because of who they are or who they love. This landmark 6-3 ruling affirms that LBGTQ+ Americans are entitled to equal rights under the law," Biden said.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 already protected employees from discrimination against sex as well as race, color, religion, or national origin.

However, back then it meant either "male" or "female." After today's ruling, "sex" now means both one's sexual orientation and one's gender identity.

Carrie Severino of the Judicial Crisis Network, an American conservative activist political campaign organization, criticized the ruling that the justices twisted the meaning of "sex discrimination."

"It's very clear however people might read that today in 2020, that's nowhere near how those words were understood in 1964, and for many decades thereafter," Carrie said.

Justice Samuel Alito criticized the majority for going too far and calling the decision "legislation."

"There is only one word for what the Court has done today: legislation. The document that the Court releases is in the form of a judicial opinion interpreting a statute, but that is deceptive," Alito added. Alito reminded that the court's role "is limited to saying what the law is" and not adding to it.

John Bursch, the 10th Michigan Solicitor General added to Alito's criticism in a statement, "Redefining 'sex' as the court did to include gender identity and sexual orientation creates chaos, and it's unfair to women and girls in athletics and many other contexts."

The LGBTQ groups are celebrating their win while the opposing side is worried about issues that would tag along as a result of this ruling.

First Liberty Institute's Kelly Shackelford said, "We are grateful that the Supreme Court was clear in the opinion that this federal statute does not overrule peoples' religious freedoms. We will find out in the very near future whether this is a hollow promise or a truthful assurance that the religious liberty of all Americans will be protected."

With Americans at the edge of their seats for what this ruling will bring forth, for now the decision has been ruled.

Much like how President Trump expressed in a statement, "They've ruled. I've read the decision and some people were surprised, but they've ruled and we live with their decision. That's what it's all about. Very powerful decision actually. They have so ruled."