On Friday of June 19, Tennessee legislation passed a heartbeat bill banning abortions after the point a fetal heartbeat can be detected which is as early as six weeks.

After last-minute budget negotiations between the House and Senate on Thursday, the legislation passed the Senate 23-5 just after 12:30 a.m. on a party-line vote.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee supported the legislation that also prohibits abortion in the following circumstances: if the doctor knows that the woman is seeking an abortion because of the child's sex or race, if the doctor knows the woman is seeking an abortion due to a diagnosis of Downs syndrome, and if it is for juveniles in the custody of the Department of Children's Services, including removing the current option to petition a judge for permission.

One of the most important things we can do to be pro-family is to protect the rights of the most vulnerable in our state, and there is none more vulnerable than the unborn. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 19, 2020

While there is an exception to the restrictions if a woman's life is in danger, there will be no exceptions for rape or incest.

The legislation also requires abortion clinics to post a sign in the waiting room and in patient rooms informing people that it may be possible to reverse a chemical abortion and impose a fine of $10,000 for failing to do so.

Republicans in the legislature have said they hope the legislation will propel their anti-abortion fight to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"The Tennessee General Assembly's passage of this dangerous, flat unconstitutional bill is unacceptable," Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee said.

"Lawmakers used this measure in a game of political maneuvering to pass the state budget--pushing it through without regard for the actual Tennesseans who will be denied access to the care they need, including abortion."

Abortion rights organizations attempted to challenge the legislation as similar six-week bans have been struck down in Mississippi, Ohio, and other states.