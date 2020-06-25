The Supreme Court ruled on June 18 that the Trump administration cannot end DACA for determining such an attempt to be of violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which is a federal statute that prescribes fair administrative procedures.

DACA, or the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals is an Obama-era program that was announced in the summer of 2012 which granted "certain unauthorized aliens who entered the United States as children to apply for a two-year forbearance of removal" which also allowed work authorization and various federal benefits.

The Trump administration has attempted to rescind DACA since 2017 with the Justice Department arguing the DACA program is unlawful and insisting that the president has authority over immigration enforcement policy.

3 years later, the Supreme Court ruled a close 5-4 on the decision with the Chief Justice John Roberts teaming up with the liberal Justices.

President Trump responded with an angry tweet that said, "These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives."

Trump continued his tweet by insisting that without more Justices, America would lose its Second Amendment and "everything else" and concluded with self-promotion, "Vote Trump 2020!"

Two minutes after he posted the angry tweet, he posted another more personal tweet asking, "Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?"

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama who announced the establishment of DACA responded to the court decision with a triumphant tweet,

"Eight years ago this week, we protected young people who were raised as part of our American family from deportation. Today, I'm happy for them, their families, and all of us. We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals..."

Chief Justice John Roberts reassured that the Trump administration does hold power to rescind DACA in a statement, "The dispute before the Court is not whether DHS (Department of Homeland Security) may rescind DACA. All parties agree that it may."

"The dispute is instead primarily about the procedure the agency followed in doing so," Roberts made clear that it was the procedure of the action that was not tolerated.

"We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. 'The wisdom' of those decisions 'is none of our concern. We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provided a reasoned explanation for its action," Roberts said.