Members of the Evangelical Theological Society released a joint statement called "Evangelical Statement on the Gospel and Racism" condemning racism as "contrary to the evangelical Gospel."

The statement released on Monday of June 15, 2020 reads, "Today's situation requires more than a statement, but certainly no less than a statement,"

"As evangelical academic voices, we condemn racism as contrary to Scripture and to the evangelical gospel."

"As we grieved over recent events in our communities, we realized that although a statement is insufficient, it is necessary. We are compelled to declare that the Gospel stands opposed to racism, and so, too, must people of the Gospel."

The mission of the statement is to 'listen, mourn, speak, and act in accordance with the gospel in our own lives, in our institutions, in our churches, and in our communities."

Several churches have also issued evangelical statements on race in the U.S. within the several weeks before this statement was announced following the controversial deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and most recently Rayshard Brooks.

The National Association of Evangelicals, a network with more than 40,000 churches worldwide shared their correspondence on the issue in a statement, "We condemn racism and the violent abuse of power, call for justice for victims and their families, and exhort churches to combat attitudes and systems that perpetuate racism."

In addition, Summit Church Committee on Oneness and Reconciliation said, "The fight for racial justice is one God himself began as far back as Genesis 12 when he promised to reunite the ethnically diverse and contentious world through Abraham."

Matt Chandler of a Texas megachurch called out the behavior of Christian Churches when faced with racial issues in the past, "Now one of the things that has happened is the Church, by and large, has refused to participate, which means that we have turned over--God help us-- we have turned over what is our inheritance to dark ideologies."

Southern Baptist Convention(SBC) President J.D. Greear ordered to stop opening its annual meetings with a gavel that carries the name of John Broadus because Brodus was a slaveholder. John Broadus was a Southern Baptist leader in the 1800s.