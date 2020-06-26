In contrast to popular media, reports are showing that African Americans are not rising up against President Trump.

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll sponsored by Coffee with Scott Adams shows President Trump's approval rating among likely black voters is 41%.

Poll results from Monmouth University Polling Institute, a public opinion research institute founded in 2005, yielded a result of 72% African-Americans being satisfied with local police departments with only 5% being dissatisfied. 41% of African-Americans reported that they had an experience where a police officer had helped keep them or their family members safe in a dangerous situation.

"It is not police brutality that makes people afraid to walk the streets at night," Vincent Baker, the head of the Citizens' Mobilization Against Crime said.

With the current protest for police defunding, black residents are buying guns and forming vigilante groups to protect their own streets.

"The silent majority in Harlem would welcome a police order to get tough," Baker said. "We don't need gunslingers, paid or unpaid, in our community. We want law enforcement."

Trump's call for law and order was announced in a statement, "The biggest victims of the rioting are peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities. And as their president, I will fight to keep them safe. I will fight to protect you. I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters."

Daniel Greenfield of FrontPage Mag claims that President Trump knows and lived the history of racial riots and uses that as a reason for him standing for law and order. "Law and order isn't racist. When it collapses, its victims are very often African-American," Greenfield said.

Greenfield suggests that defunding the police is a "demand to shift money from law and order to the welfare state.

Greenfield concludes with a statement that affirms African American support for President Trump, "Black capitalism cannot operate without law and order, while black socialism thrives on misery."