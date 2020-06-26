On Thursday of June 25, President Trump and First Lady, Melania Trump commemorated the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War which divided the Korean peninsula into two: a communist North and a democratic South with no peace treaty.

President Trump and the First Lady honored the soldiers who sacrificed themselves to preserve democracy by sharing a moment of silence before laying their hands on a wreath at the Korean War Memorial which was dedicated on July 27, 1995, in Washington.

As a military trumpeter played "Taps," President Trump saluted the wreath and the First Lady placed her hand on her heart before greeting Korean War veterans.

Trump didn't make any public remarks but could be overheard sharing words of gratitude to one vet. "Appreciate it. Thank you very much. We'll take good care of all of you," President Trump was heard speaking to the Korean War Veterans.

As President Trump was departing he was seen calling out, "Thank you," to all the veterans.

The Korean War started on June 25 of 1950 and lasted 3 years yielding over 33,000 combat casualties and 5.8 million Americans serving in the war that was fought between North Korea backed by the communist Soviet Union and South Korea backed by the democratic United States.

The Korean war ended without a peace treaty which leaves S. Korea and N. Korea still at war today with the Demilitarized Zone at the 38th parallel diving the two Koreas.