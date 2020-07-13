U.S Attorney stated that an Ohio priest has just been charged with child pornography and juvenile sex trafficking. According to the news release, CNN received a comment from McWilliam's attorney regarding the case.

"At times, McWilliams is alleged to have threatened to send those photographs to family and friends if the minor male victims did not send additional photographs and videos," the news release said.

McWilliams also allegedly carried through with that threat, "sending the mothers sexually explicit photographs he received from minor male victims."

According to CNN, the US Attorney's Office alleges that some of McWilliams' victims were young boys he knew through his work as a priest in parishes.

"We are grateful to those in law enforcement who have worked diligently to investigate this matter," the diocese said in a statement. "As the criminal case against McWilliams proceeds, let us continue to pray for justice to be served and healing for those who have been harmed by sexual abuse."

Apparently, McWilliams, who was arrested in December 2019 for allegedly possessing child pornography, was put on administrative leave by the diocese "immediately" after the diocese learned of his arrest, it said in a press release at the time.

On the other hand, Bishop Nelson Perez stated that he will stand ready to cooperate with law enforcement in this matter.

"I am deeply committed, as the shepherd of our diocese, to the safety and well-being of our children,"

"Today's indictment reflects the serious and elaborate nature of the acts allegedly taken by the defendant to traffic and exploit local area children," US Attorney Justin Herdman said in a release.

"The alleged acts committed in this case are a disturbing and strong reminder for parents to be vigilant about who their children talk to and what they do online."