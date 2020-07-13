Pastor Ron Arbaugh, the Pastor of Calvary Chapel of San Antonio in Texas took full responsibility over the 51 congregants testing positive for COVID-19.

"I accept full responsibility. I'm the leader of the church," Arbaugh said.

At least 51 members, including Pastor Arbaugh and his wife, Paula got infected ever since the church reopened in-person services.

The church suspended all other church activities through July 11 when a big bulk of people were getting infected.

"Immediately we shut down the church to get everyone through a quarantine period," Arbaugh said.

"Please be safe. Keep your focus on Jesus. Read your Bibles and try not being consumed by the news or by the strange times we are living in," Pastor Arbaugh uplifted his congregants.

"We will be fine; God's grace is more than sufficient. We will return together as a church body to focus on the marvelous mission God has blessed us with. Pray for others and know that they are praying for you. Nothing can stop the work our Jesus has for us!"

Pastor Arbaugh announced the reopening of the church on July 12 and required everyone to wear masks.

"We are going to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines. If you don't like wearing a mask, then it's just better to stay at home and watch online," Arbaugh advised.