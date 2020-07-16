Governor Gavin Newsom stated many places are closing again in more than two-dozen counties on Monday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, many businesses across Northern California learned they have to significantly reduce or close down operations, again, during Newsom's announcement. Many expressed frustration and concerns about what happens next.

According to Gavin Newsom's twitter, twenty-nine countries state monitoring is now required to close indoor operations for following fitness centers, places of worship, offices for noncritical sectors, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops, and malls.

Additionally, Newsom is requiring all California counties if they haven't already to close indoor operations for the following sectors: Restaurants, Wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment, zoos, museums, and cardrooms.

Last but not least bars must all close.

With full concern, Newsom stated that the world is seeing an increase in the positivity rate and doesn't believe COVID-19 will go away anytime soon.

"the community transmission, we're seeing an increase in the spread of the virus. So that's why it's incumbent upon all of us to recognize, soberly, that COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon,"

According to Newsom, there was an average of 8,211 new cases in the past 7 days and COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 28% over the past two weeks.

"This is something that will have a large impact on each of these tenants as we recognize from previous closures," Spradlin said. "We recognize how much of a struggle this has been for our tenants during this time."

According to The SunCoast News Network (SNN), the new mandate also affects houses of worship, including Bayside Church, where services will now be conducted completely online.

"This is a physical shutdown but it's not a digital shutdown," Bayside Church Senior Pastor Andrew McCourt said. "The church is still very much alive and we're still very much open."

"Virtual classes also happened for the roughly 600,000 K-12 students in Los Angeles beginning Aug. 18 and the approximately 120,000 students in San Diego returning to remote learning Aug. 31."