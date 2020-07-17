The missing Chinese underground Bishop was found dead after 17 years missing. Bishop James Su Zhimin was reported last seen 17 years ago by a Catholic in a hospital located in Baoding, Hebei province. Many assured and confirmed his death since 2003 due to not being able to contact or reach him in any way possible.

In 1996, the authorities in China detained the Bishop An and placed him under house arrest for ten years then released him in 2006 according to the report. He then agreed to start working for the CCPA.

However, the underground church no longer recognized him as the bishop as they refuse to tow the Chinese line. Demanding for his release, he also told UCA News that the Vatican's cooperation with Bejing is a betrayal of Catholics like Bishop Su, who have been standing up to the CCP.

Most Catholics considered Bishop An a traitor for following CCPA and living on his own comfort instead of maintaining his faith.

"The Vatican cannot forget the bishops in prison, but the CCPA teases them."

Born in 1932, Bishop Su was arrested eight times, imprisoned, put under house arrest, or put through labor camps for more than 30 years. He was ordained a priest in 1981 and appointed bishop of Baoding in 1992.