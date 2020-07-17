A couple of days before California churches closed due to urgent COVID-19 cases, there was a massive evangelical Christian gathering at Huntington Beach. Sean Feucht, a Bethel Church worship leader and the founder of several nonprofits spoke with Fox News stating it reminded him of the Jesus People Movement from the late 60s and early 70s.

"It's eerily similar!"

"There were protests, racial, and social strife, and the hippies were getting saved!"

"A movement happened in California and swept across America, and even major news outlets covered it."

Sean Feucht was impressed with the number of people who joined the live worship service. Giving clues on Facebook, Sean, and his bethel group plan on evangelizing in different areas.

Around 30 people were baptized on the beach and about 1,000 people gathered at the Lifeguard stand 20. Many believers were brought together with joy and peace as a family.

"Not only how many people came and just so many incredible testimonies," he added, "but I think the church has been locked away in quarantine for so long that we forgot the power and authority of when we get together."

Churches in the Golden State were ordered to stop singing recently before being closed due to a surge in cases. California has had more than 336,000 confirmed cases, second to New York.

"In the face of the virus and racial unrest, God has an answer of his people moving in radical love and unity,"

"Maybe we can't meet in buildings but we can meet on the beach. We can go to the bridge. We're going to meet in the parks. We're not restricted to the four walls. We can still be the church even if we're not in our buildings."

Facebook updated post by Sean and his bethel group:

THE CHURCH HAS LEFT THE BUILDING

Jesus replied, "Go back and report to John what you hear and see: The blind receive sight, the lame walk, those who have leprosy b are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the good news is proclaimed to the poor. Blessed is anyone who does not stumble on account of me." - Matthew 11:4