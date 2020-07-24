A 6-year-old boy, Bridger Walker becomes a superhero after protecting his little sister from a dog attack.

The little boy received about 90 stitches after a dog chewed up his face as he saved his little sister from the aggressive animal last Thursday, according to a viral Instagram post. Bridger walker is known to be the bravest and the sweetest boy with a warm heart. "He can't smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him." Nikki Walker informs people who have been worried throughout social media for an update on how the little boy is doing.

Instagram:

"Hey, all. Please, share my nephew's story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister's hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, "If someone had to die, I thought it should be me." After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he's finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks."

"I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He's in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. I'd also like to mention here that the dog's owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and-if anything-there's only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident."