Persecution of Christians in Nigeria continues to increase rapidly and doesn't seem to be easing up. According to A Killing Field Of Defenseless Christians, the available statistics have shown that between 11,500 and 12,000 Christian deaths recorded in the past 57 months or since June 2015 when the present central government of Nigeria came on board.

With 50% of Christians in Nigeria, these Christians are being subjected to ruthless persecution targeting the Christians are both the Islamic militant group Boko Haram and Muslim Fulani herdsmen. According to Samuel Smith's Christian Post reporter's record from Nigeria, civil society organizations claims that no fewer than 350 Christians have been killed across the West African country since the start of 2020 and estimates that about 11,500 Christians have been killed since 2015.

"Nigeria has been marred by violence in the last decade-plus due to the rise of extremist organizations in the northeast like Boko Haram and its splinter group, the Islamic State's West Africa Province."

"Additionally, bandit gangs have been responsible for carrying out kidnappings along some major highways."

"In the past two months, Intersociety reports that radical Fulani militants have carried out attacks in Nasarawa, Adamawa, and Edo in addition to some other locations throughout the country."

"Last year, Intersociety reported that no fewer than 2,400 Christians were killed by Fulani radicals in 2018. In 2019, according to the group, between 1,000 to 1,200 Christians were killed by Fulani attackers."

The report basically explains that Boko Haram was responsible for killing at least 1,000 citizens in 2019. Boko Haram attacks increased in deadly numbers beginning in December which claimed between 50-70 Christians lives and the loss of churches.





Christian Persecution must come to an end.







