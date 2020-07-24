"Life is precious and everything that is precious needs to be protected."

Nashville, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed his controversial heartbeat bill into law Monday, banning abortions at the detection of a heartbeat. The Republican Governor called the signing a "historic moment" on Facebook Live and said the legislation is "arguably the most conservative, pro-life legislation in the country."

Ultrasound is required before abortion while fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is as early as six weeks, the legislation, which takes effect immediately, also prohibits the procedure:

If the doctor knows that the woman is seeking an abortion because of the child's sex or race;



If the doctor knows the woman is seeking an abortion due to to a diagnosis of Down syndrome; and



For juveniles in the custody of the Department of Children's Services, including removing the current option to petition a judge for permission.



The law-suit currently bans abortion with 6 weeks of pregnancy with heartbeat announced through ultrasound. There were many protests with people going against not being able to get aborted; however, some stated this movement is changing the world slowly.