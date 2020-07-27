Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shared a speech during a Family Leadership Summit in Iowa expressing the Trump administration's opposition of making abortion a human right.

"Abortion quite simply isn't a human right," Pompeo declared. "It takes a life."

"This administration appreciates and knows that our rights come from God, not government," Pompeo added as he shared that he is trying to make decisions based on "God's" truth.

"America sets the tone for the rest of the world in this respect, and our administration has defended the rights of unborn like no other administration in history," Pompeo asserted.

Pompeo referenced his Christian faith and a biblical passage to emphasize his Christian faith as seen in a statement, "God has entrusted this position to me for this time. And I feel every day the duty to honor that calling."

During the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump criticized the apparent global support of abortion in a statement, "We are aware that many United Nations projects have attempted to assert a global right to taxpayer-funded abortion, right up until the moment of birth."

"Global bureaucrats have absolutely no business attacking the sovereignty of nations that wish to protect innocent life," Trump said.

8 months later in May 2020, the Trump administration issued a statement expressing their opposing views against the inclusive rhetoric regarding "sexual and reproductive health" in a World Health Assembly resolution drafted in relation to the coronavirus.

"There is no international right to abortion, nor is there any duty on the part of the state to finance or facilitate abortion," the statement claimed. "We do not accept references to 'sexual and reproductive health,' or other language that suggests or explicitly states that access to abortion is included in the provision of population and individual level health services."