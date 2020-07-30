Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles, a church situated in Koreatown, LA, is running out of space to store food and is making accommodations to continue serving the people who are hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The church has been modifying around the church facility such as converting electrical outlets to fit refrigerator equipments to accommodate the community that has been struggling economically during the coronavirus pandemic.

On July 3, the Immanuel Church accepted to remove the pews in the sanctuary to make space for storing food.

"The work that congregations are doing to feed and house people is so important, especially now," said Andrew Kang Bartlett, PHP Associate for National Hunger Concerns.

According to the Congregational Emergency Food Grant application administered by the Presbyterian Hunger Program (PHP), the collected regular clientele of the church's food pantry was homeless, low-income, immigrant, and elderly people with most households of four and nine people. The data yielded results of the regular 120 households a week skyrocketing to more than 2,000 households a week as the resurgence of coronavirus cases took place. To respond to high demands, the church has been relying on multiple local partnerships and volunteers to keep the food pantry running.

Co-pastor Rev. Andrew Schweibert shared, "We all have to practice social distancing. The staff and volunteers know the risks, but they see this as an essential service. They are choosing to be here and work, and work as volunteers."

"As the numbers of positive test results continue to climb, the numbers of those who are hungry will continue to climb...It is impressive to see the way the Presbytery of the Pacific if facilitating a collaborative approach to enhance food security. The efforts of the presbytery will make a long-term impact for those so severely impacted by the pandemic," Rev. Jim Kirk, Associate for Disaster Response shared.