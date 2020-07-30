Joe Biden stated on Monday that he wants schools in the U.S. to teach more about Islam and claimed that there is an "unconscionable rise in Islamophobia" under the Trump administration.

"I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith. I wish we talked about all the great confessional faiths. [Islam is] one of the great confessional faiths. What people don't realize is ... we all come from the same root here, in terms of our fundamental basic beliefs. I just want to thank you for giving me the opportunity for being engaged, for committing to action this November."

Biden states there are bullying and unlawful actions taken and treated among others especially during school.

"It is an insult to our values, it weakens our standing in the world."

"What message does this send to the rest of the world?"

Biden praised Emgage Action for its effort in getting 1 million Muslim voters to show up to vote in November. Trying to engage with Muslim voters, Biden states, "this is the most important election in modern American history."

"You are doing what has never been done before. It matters. Your voice is your vote. Your vote is your voice."

The former Delaware senator said he is not just asking for Muslims' support but stressed that he wants to "earn" their vote.

Many people questioned and urged on social media such as Twitter.

"Christianity and its history/values are being eliminated/distorted in public schools and @JoeBiden wants MORE teachings on Islam?" Brody asked.

"Biden has a lot of work to do to win the hearts of young Muslim Americans who were core to Bernie's campaign," Sarsour wrote.