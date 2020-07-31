Churches in California once again filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday regarding lockdown orders against holding indoor church services.

Although some believers understand the procedure of staying 6 feet apart and that indoor services are unsafe, Newsom, on the other hand, banned church members from holding Bible studies and other small group meetings in their own homes.

"Newsom encourages tens of thousands of people to gather for mass protests, he bans all in-person worship and home Bible studies and fellowship. Such repression is well-known in despotic governments, and it is shocking that even home fellowship is banned in America."

Out of frustration, California pastors stated, 'churches aren't the problem' that virus is not easing down. Numerous amounts of pastors explained we must pray and rethink about this matter that small Bible study gatherings are not allowed while all other small events, markets, and stores are open.

"This outrage will not stand!"

"I want us to pray right now that we will win that court case. No one is above the Constitution. No one is above the law," Ahn told his congregation. "As a pastor, I believe we've been essential for 2,000 years."

Not being able to do anything throughout this moment, pastors constantly encourages Christians to pray and have faith in the Lord.







