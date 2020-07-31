Christian persecution grows in Nigeria and never seems to cease.

Many believers in Nigeria have been defeated, murdered, and executed. Last week, five Nigerian men have been executed in Nigeria by Islamist extremists. The deaths were recorded in a 35-second video posted to YouTube by Eons Intelligence before being removed. The video contained violent killing which showed the men blindfolded and kneeling in front of five militants standing behind them holding AK-47 rifles.

According to Christian Post, One of the executioners then spoke to the camera before the executions were carried out to warn other Christians that they would be next if they did not stop sharing the Gospel and convert to Islam.

"This is a message to all those being used by infidels to convert Muslims to Christianity,"

"We want you out there to understand that those of you being used to convert Muslims to Christianity are only being used for selfish purposes."

"That is the reason whenever we capture you, they don't care to rescue you or work towards securing your release from us; and this is because they don't need you or value your lives. We, therefore, call on you to return to Allah by becoming Muslims. We shall continue to block all routes [highways] you travel."

"If you don't heed our warning, the fate of these five individuals will be your fate."

According to the report, the five men were shot dead after their last sentence of warning. The three Christians were known to be Ishaku Yakubu, an aid worker from Chibok with Action Against Hunger who was a member of the Church of the Brethren (EYN); Luka Filibus, an aid worker from Monguno with the International Rescue Committee and also an EYN member; and Joseph Prince, a private security firm worker who was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church in Maiduguri.

The perpetrators have been identified as members of the Boko Haram splinter group the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP). The other two victims in the execution are believed to have been Muslim. ISWAP had reportedly requested $500,000 for their release.

"These cowardly executions constitute a gross violation of international law, and we condemn them in the strongest terms."

"Once again a death cult that goes to the most appalling lengths to extort money and garner headlines has deprived the world of dedicated, courageous individuals who worked selflessly to assist vulnerable communities in a dangerous area."