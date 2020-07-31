J.K. Rowling, the author of the fantasy series, "Harry Potter," is speaking about gender identity issues and receiving disapproving criticism for it.

Rowling stated that gender-transitioning types of experimental practices make up a medical scandal that will "erupt" soon.

"It feel as though we're on the brink of a medical scandal," Rowling wrote in one Twitter post.

In June, Rowling published in her site expressing how Rowling views transgender idelogies to threaten women and women's rights.

In early July, Rowling shared that she considers modern gender-trasitioning to be a form of gay conversion therapy in which Rowling argues to yield infertility and loss of full sexual function.

After Rowling expressed her opposing views on transgender ideologies, she received backlash from many transgender activisits and even the "Harry Potter" movie casts, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe.

"Since speaking up about gender identity theory, I've received thousands of emails--more than I've ever had on a single subject. Many have come from professionals working in medicine, education and social work. All are concerned about the effects on vulnerable young people," Rowling said.

Earlier this year, U.K. Trade Minister Liz Truss announced plans to enforce restrictions on medical practices that allow minors to biologically modify their bodies.

"Grown adults should be able to make decisions, to have agency to live life as they see fit. But before the age of 18, when people are still developing their decision-making capabilities, they should be protected from making decisions that are irreversible about their bodies that they could possibly regret in the future," Truss shared.

A formerly trans-identified person, Keira Bell is a claimant who is suing Tavistock clinic, the hospital that performed a gender reassignment or sex reassignment procedure for allegedly rushing the the gender-confused minor into the procedure without adequate explanation about the permanent consequences it can have on the body.